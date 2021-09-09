Leroy W. "Lee" Bechtel, 81, of Manheim, died peacefully on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Annville, he was the son of the late Lewis and Emily Immel Bechtel. He was the loving companion of Alma J. Miller for many years. Leroy worked for a textile company in Central Pennsylvania. A proud veteran, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Leroy had a deep passion for the outdoors, and enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing, clay target shooting, and camping. He was a member of the Elstonville Sportsmen's Association, Dela-Ches Fishing Association, and the Palmyra Sportsmen's Association.
Surviving in addition to his companion, Alma Miller; is a daughter, Bonnie M. Miller of Gerrardstown, WV, three sons: David L. husband of Audrey Miller of Manheim, twins, Frank W. husband of Candy Miller of Pine Grove, Bill S. husband of Sara Miller of Bainbridge, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a brother, Sterl husband of Diane Bechtel of Palmyra, two sisters: Pearl Frantz, and Edith wife of Harry Gordon all of Palmyra, four nieces, and three nephews. Preceding him in death are four brothers: Norman, Bob, Lewis Jr. and Jim Bechtel.
All are invited to a visitation with the family at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Following visitation at 12:00 Noon, all are invited to join the family and continue in procession to Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 60 Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, for Interment Service with Military Honors at 1:30 PM. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
