Leroy W. Horst, 76, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at home.
He was born in Earl Township to the late Walter M. and Lizzie S. (Weaver) Horst.
He attended of Conestoga Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
Leroy was a farm hand.
Leroy is survived by 12 siblings, Earl W., husband of Mary (Martin) Horst of Middlesex, NY, Alice W., wife of Daniel Burkholder of Mifflinburg, Anna W. Horst of Shiloh, OH, George W., husband of Martha (Hoover) Horst of Ephrata, Emma W., wife of Allen Leid of Orristown, Edna W., wife of Harvey Sensenig of East Earl, Amos W. Horst of Ephrata, Walter W., husband of Alta (Weaver) Horst of Ephrata, Lydia W., wife of David Zimmerman of Shiloh, OH, Lena W. Horst of Shippensburg, Nora W., wife of Elvin Oberholtzer of Shippensburg, and Adin W., husband of Mary (Zimmerman) Horst of Harrod, OH.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lizzie Mae and Mary Ella Horst.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the residence of Walter W. Horst, 230 Farmers Lane Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 8:45 AM, at the residence, with further services at 9:30 AM from the Conestoga Mennonite Church, 313 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
