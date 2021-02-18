Leroy S. Zook, age 64 of 1721-A Mine Road, Paradise, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He was the husband of Barbara D. Stoltzfus Zook. Born in Gap, he was the son of the late Samuel K. and Annie Stoltzfoos Zook. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 6 children: John David husband of Sarah Esh Zook of Paradise, Mervin S. husband of Lydia Mae Lapp Zook of Paradise, Emma Mae wife of Joshua Ray Zook of Gap, Ervin Lee husband of Suzanne Joy Esh Zook of Paradise, Ruth Ann wife of Joseph Zook of Parkesburg, and Mary Ann Zook at home, 25 grandchildren, and 11 siblings: David S. husband of Mary Glick Zook of Paradise, Fannie wife of Elmer Glick of Gap, Mary wife of Sam King of New Providence, Barbara wife of Amos King of Paradise, Naomi wife of Paul Stoltzfus of Leola, Anna wife of Reuben Zook of Gap, Martha wife of John Stoltzfus of Gap, Esther wife of Melvin King of Narvon, Emma wife of Leon Stoltzfus of Narvon, Ruth wife of John Stoltzfus of Parkesburg, and Marion wife of Christ Stoltzfus of Narvon. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sadie Zook Lapp.
Services will be private with interment in Bart Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuenralhome.com
