Leroy S. Stoltzfus, 77, of 51 Woods Dr., New Providence, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Henry R. and Susie Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus. He was the husband of the late Lena K. Lapp Stoltzfus who died in 2020.
A member of the Old Order Amish Church and retired dairy farmer, he more recently worked for Beiler Engine Service.
Survived by: children, Elizabeth at home, Naomi L. married to Benjamin King, Delta, Daniel married to Malinda Fisher Stoltzfus, New Providence, David married to Rebecca Zook Stoltzfus, Paradise, Ammon married to Emma King Stoltzfus, Lincoln University; 26 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Rebecca Keim widow of Marvin Keim and Daniel Esh, Rebersburg, Rachel married to David Fisher, Jr., Paradise; brother-in-law, Ammon Fisher, Quarryville; sister-in-law, Elsie Stoltzfus. Preceded by: sisters, Mary Stoltzfus, Sadie Fisher; and a brother, David.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. EST Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 from the home of Ben T. Esch, 48 Woods Dr., New Providence. Viewing: at the late home till the service. Interment: Providence Cemetery. Furman's Leola
