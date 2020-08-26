Leroy S. Musser, 81, of Newmanstown, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020 at his home after a brief illness.
He was born in Terre Hill to the late Ivan and Laura (Snyder) Musser. Leroy was the husband of the late Anna (Horning) Musser who passed away November 2004. He then married Ida O. (Martin) Musser who passed away in September 2017.
After he retired from dairy farming, he operated an electric motor repair business till a week before his death. He was a member of Springville Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference).
Leroy was the father of six children, Marlin, husband of Maryjane (Reiff) Musser of Stevens, Nelson, husband of Dawn (Martin) Musser of Myerstown, Mark, husband of Thelma (Nolt) Musser of Louisa, VA, J. Banks, husband of Lorene (Sensenig) Musser of Denver, Anna Mary wife of Ivan Martin of Narvon, Michael, husband of Janie (Nolt) Musser of Stevens; 34 grandchildren and 74 great-grandchildren; 10 step-children, Stephen, husband of Marlene (Groff) Martin of Myerstown, Lowell, husband of Elaine (Martin) Martin of Denver, Darla, wife of Harold Sensenig of Manheim, Cloyd, husband of Marie (Martin) Martin of New Holland, Louise, wife of Mervin Horst of Newmanstown, Jeffrey, husband of Janice (Martin) Martin of East Earl, Merle, husband of Jane (Fox) Martin of Lititz, Jay, husband of Mary Ann (Fox) Martin of New York, Joanna, wife of Jerry Hurst of Denver, Karen, wife of Bernell Martin of Stevens; 54 step-grandchildren and 56 step-great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are eight brothers, J. Arthur, husband of Alma (Martin) Musser of Shippensburg, Irvin, husband of Grace (Burkholder) Musser of Womelsdorf, Leon, husband of Anna (Garman) Musser of Manheim, Wilmer, husband of Beulah (Weaver) Musser of Lititz, Lester, husband of Mildred (Weaver) Musser of Lititz, Glenn, husband of Maryjane (Nolt) Musser of Manheim, Harold, husband of Marian (Martin) Musser of Lititz, James, husband of Rita (Weaver) Musser of Newmanstown and six sisters, Esther Mae, wife of the late Lester B. Martin of Stevens, Irene, wife of the late Glen S. Burkholder of Stevens, Mary Ellen, wife of Allen Rhodes of Columbiana, OH, Anna Ruth, wife of Ervin S. Burkholder of Denver, Betty, wife of Ivan Zeiset of Ephrata, Linda, wife of Harry M. Weaver of Ephrata.
In addition to his wives and parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a step-grandchild and his sister, Pauline.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Midway Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. The funeral service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 9:30 AM at Springville Mennonite Church, 580 Springville Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Melvin Martin and ministers, Wilmer Martin, Walter Martin, and Daryl Musser officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »