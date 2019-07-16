Leroy S. "Bachy" Bachman, 87, of Mountville, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was the husband of Margaret A. Hank Bachman, with whom he would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on August 13, 2019. He was born in Columbia, son of the late Lester and Bessie Mae Groom Bachman. He was a Union Plasterer/Cement Finisher and also an instructor for Job Corps in Maryland. Bachy was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church; Columbia Lodge #286 F&AM; and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one daughter: Diane L. (David A.) Scheaffer; and one son: James H. (Theresa) E. Bachman, all of Mountville. Four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son: Thomas L. Bachman and four brothers and sisters.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Arthur Rettew, officiating. Interment in Mountville Brethren Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with a Private Masonic Service.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 100 West Main St., Mountville, PA 17554 or St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com