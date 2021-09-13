Leroy R. Burkholder, 84, of Ephrata, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Lincoln Christian Home.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Clayton and Lena (Rutt) Burkholder and was the husband of the late Gladys Irene (Gingrich) Burkholder who passed away in 2013.
Leroy was a member of Centerville Mennonite Church.
He is survived by four sons, Glen G., husband of Deborah (Mellinger) Burkholder of Wolcott, VT, Clair G., husband of Shirley L. (Nolt) Burkholder of Quarryville, Bernell G., husband of Diane L. (Burkholder) Burkholder of Denver, Nevin G., husband of Sara F. (Burkholder) Burkholder of Ephrata; four daughters, Ruthann G., wife of Clair R. Weaver of Winkler, Manitoba, Norma G., wife of Kenneth R. Weaver of Milton, Audrey G., wife of Gary L. Nolt of Quarryville, Rhoda G. Burkholder of Siguatepeque, Honduras; 45 grandchildren; 79 great- grandchildren; four brothers, Lloyd, Clair, Willis and Carl Burkholder.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by two grandchildren; a brother, Levi Burkholder; four sisters, Alta Sensenig, Edith Nolt, Ida Garman and Earla Martin.
A viewing will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Rd., Lititz. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 17, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Centerville Mennonite Church, 201 Sensenig Rd., Ephrata, with Bishop Harold Good and Ministers Wilmer Weaver, Brenden Weaver, Roy Zimmerman and Mervin Burkholder officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
The family would like to thank Hospice and Community Care for the wonderful care given to Leroy.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
