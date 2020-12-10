Leroy N. Zimmerman, age 85 years, 8 months, 4 days, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Lucy and Martin Sauder, in Shiloh, Ohio.
Leroy was born April 4, 1935 in Ephrata, PA, to the late Elam and Katie (Nolt) Zimmerman. He married Laura M. (Zeiset) on February 11, 1960. Leroy was a retired farmer and was a member of the Martindale Old Order Mennonite Church.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Laura; 9 children: Allen (Lucy) Zimmerman of Shiloh, Lena (Mervin) Zimmerman of Shelby, Lloyd (Mary) Zimmerman of Ephrata, Ruth (Allen) Hoover of Shiloh, Martha (James) Zimmerman of Shelby, Erma (Amos) Leinbach of Greenwich, Lucy (Martin) Sauder of Shiloh, Elam (Emma) Zimmerman of Ephrata, and Rachel Zimmerman of Ephrata; 68 grandchildren; 111 great-grandchildren; 5 brother; 5 sisters; 5 sisters-in-law; 3 brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Leroy was preceded in death by 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Leroy will be held both in Ohio and Pennsylvania. In Ohio, guest are welcome on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 9:30 AM at Bloomingrove Old Order Mennonite Church, Free Road, Shiloh, OH with Bishop Alvin Hoover and the home ministry team officiating. In Pennsylvania, the family will receive friends and family on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Leroy's son Elam's home, 107 Mill Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 9:30 AM at Martindale Old Order Mennonite Church, Lancaster Avenue, Martindale, PA. Burial will be in the church cemetery and Bishop Titus Martin will officiate the services.
The Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875 and the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 East Main Street, Terre Hill, PA 17581 are caring for Leroy and his family.
For those wishing, online condolences may be left at www.PenwellTurner.com
