LeRoy N. Burkholder, 89, of 208 Reading Road, East Earl, died peacefully at home on Monday, January 25, 2021. He was married 31 years to Annetta M. Nolt Weaver Burkholder. His first wife, Verna Martin Burkholder died in 1987. Born in Upper Leacock Twp., he was the son of the late Samuel R. and Anna Mary Nolt Burkholder.
LeRoy had been a farmer and had also worked for Horst Construction for over 20 years. He was a member of the Weaverland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Elva Jane wife of Lawrence Hoover of OH; three sons, Charles Ray husband of Mabel Burkholder of NY, Jonas Ralph husband of Arlene Burkholder of NY and James Edward husband of Diane Burkholder of Reinholds; six step sons, Mark L husband of the late Arlene Weaver of OH, Kenneth R. husband of Judy Weaver of IA, Andrew P. husband of Mary Etta Weaver of WI, J. Loren husband of Anna Weaver of East Earl, Michael W. husband of Arlene Weaver of OH, and Vernon P. husband of Valerie Weaver of Leola; two step daughters, Linda J. wife of Nelson Reiff of New Enterprise, and Evelyn wife of Elvin Martin of East Earl; forty-four grandchildren, forty step grandchildren, ninety-three great-grandchildren, nineteen step great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul Burkholder and Elmer husband of Mary Burkholder; three sisters, Sarah Brubacher, and Esther and Elsie Burkholder; a sister-in-law, Emma Burkholder of IA; and a brother-in-law, John Jacob Zimmerman of WI. He was preceded in death by a grandchild, four step grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and by five siblings, Ivan, Martha, Anna Mary and Willis Burkholder and Katie Zimmerman.
A Funeral Service will be on Friday, January 29, at 9:30 A.M. at the Weaverland Mennonite Church, 1120 Weaverland Road, East Earl, PA with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the late home on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
