Leroy Manbeck

Leroy our beloved father, husband, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at the age of 93 on January 21, 2022.
Born January 7, 1929 in Enola, PA to Lester M. Manbeck and Martha Theresa (Gutshall) Manbeck.
Dad was kind, giving, creative and innovative, strong willed, a jokester and loved talking with anyone he met. He worked on his grandparents’ farm at a very young age which set the stage for the outlook / path he took in life.
Dad was very proud of his military service. Enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1948 he moved his military career to the U.S. Air Force where he retired in 1968. During those twenty years he traveled the world and was the flight crew chief on various aircraft, his favorite being the C130 transport airplane. He continued to work as a civilian employee at both New Cumberland Army Depot and the U.S. Naval Depot in Mechanicsburg, PA. He loved working on anything electrical whether as an electrical contractor of new homes or owning his own electrical business for several years.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Claire A. (Webber) Manbeck, his siblings: Ruth (Don) Hill, Horseheads, NY and Norman Manbeck, Mechanicsburg, PA. Children: Debra (Rick) Dissinger, Lancaster, PA, Ron (Christine) Manbeck, Charlotte, NC and Michael (Patricia) Manbeck, Hellertown, PA. Grandchildren: Lindsay (Peter) Gosselin, Columbia, PA, Gregory (Lauren) Dissinger, Millersville, PA, Emily (David) Belt, Burrell, TX, Ryan (Rebecca) Manbeck, Indian Trail, SC and Abigail Manbeck, Hellertown, PA. Great grandchildren: Hadley, Colton, Cameron, Jacob, Ethan, and Mason.
Dad was predeceased by his parents, sister Lucille Shaffer, and brother Edwin Manbeck.
A viewing will be held for family and friends on Monday, January 31, 2022 from 11:00AM-12:00PM with a memorial service immediately following at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA.
A private burial will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 44 W. Main St., Shiremanstown, PA 17011 or Lebanon VA Medical Center- Hospice, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Our family wishes to express our sincerest gratitude to all of Dad’s healthcare family over this last year and most recently the staff at Lebanon VA Medical Center- Hospice. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com