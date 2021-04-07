LeRoy M. Weaver, 81, of Stevens, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in East Earl to the late Harry H. and Mary (Martin) Weaver and was the husband of Wilma M. (Byler) Weaver.
LeRoy was a member of Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, Lititz. He enjoyed gardening and attending tractor shows.
LeRoy worked as a truck driver for Martin Limestone for over 40 years prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife, LeRoy is survived by daughter, Cynthia S. Breneman; five sisters, Louella Horst, Mary Jane Lehman, Katheryn (Roman) Musser, Beulah (Wilmer) Musser, and Mildred (Lester) Musser; and brother, Harry Weaver, Jr. (Linda Musser).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Arlene M. Martin in 2000; sister, Esther Mae Oberholtzer, brother, Raymond Weaver, and infant brother, Richard Weaver.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, 590 Hammer Creek Road, Lititz. An additional viewing will be held Friday, April 9th, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, at the church. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Leonard Rutt officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in LeRoy's memory may be made to Kidney Assoc. of Lancaster County, c/o LGH Health Campus, 2100 Harrisburg Avenue, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
