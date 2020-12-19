LeRoy M. Greiner, 98, of Manheim, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home. Born in Rapho Township, he was the son of the late John S. and Fannie Moyer Greiner. He was the loving husband of the late Kathryn E. Kupp Greiner who died in 2013.
LeRoy retired from the former Raymark Industries in 1987 after his retirement he worked part-time for the Manheim Auto Auction. He was a member of Mount Hope United Christian Church, Manheim, for 70 plus years. There he served in many positions as Class Leader, Deacon, Treasurer and Janitor. He had a great love for the church. He proudly served in the United States Army during WWII from 1942 to 1946. He loved going on his yearly hunting trips to Cameron County. He and his wife loved going to gospel concerts. Growing up on a farm he still continued to have a garden at his home. We would like to thank the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home for their compassionate care given to him.
Surviving is a daughter, Dawn M. wife of William Berrier of Manheim, two grandsons: Jeremy and Joshua Berrier and one great-grandson, Harrison Berrier. He was preceded in death by six siblings: Daisy Greiner, Ada Showers, Stella Peters, Paul Greiner, Ruth Waltz and Gertrude Schwab.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim.
Please omit flowers. Those desiring may send contributions in LeRoy's memory to Manheim Food Pantry, c/o Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Maheim, PA.
