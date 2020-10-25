LeRoy L. Boyer, 87, of Manheim Township, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Reinholds, he was the son of the late LeRoy and Alice (Palm) Boyer. LeRoy was the husband of the late Mary Alice (Lewis) Boyer, and they shared 53 years of marriage when she passed in February, 2007.
LeRoy graduated from Mount Penn High School in Reading, and over the years attended several technical institutes and Penn State University attaining various degrees in electronic instrumentation and control and electrical engineering technology. From 1953–1956 he honorably served his country as a member of the U.S. Army, serving in Korea and being awarded numerous decorations and medals. Prior to his retirement in 1997, LeRoy worked for Armstrong World Industries in Lancaster as a Principal Engineer. LeRoy and his wife Mary Alice were charter members of the Pagoda Rambler Camping Club in Reading. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He was an active member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Manheim Township Lions Club and received the Melvin Jones Fellowship award in 2005.
LeRoy is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Shurer, of Forrest Hill, MD, Mandy Enterline and her husband Dennis of Mountville, and Mary Beth Wojciechowski and her husband Michael of Ephrata. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Amy, Brian, Sarah, Kyle and Bethany; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Bertha Ginder of Lititz; brother, Leon Boyer and his wife Bonnie of Richland; sister-in-law, Lorraine Boyer of Lititz; and his companion, Joan Burnish. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Daniel Shurer, and brother, George Boyer.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. LeRoy's final resting place will be in the Schaefferstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Manheim Township Lions Club, c/o President, 197 Federal Way, Lancaster, PA 17601. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com