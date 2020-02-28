Leroy Kline Frey, age 91, died on February 2, 2020, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.
Leroy is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Yvonne (Dolly) M. Frey, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown; his son, Dennis (Jody) Frey, of Maryland; his daughter, Barbara (Michael) Bridges of Ohio; step son, John (Susan) Ortega, of Maryland, step daughters, Donna (Lee) Shaeffer, of Felton, Diana (Douglas) Sarver, of Lancaster, Deborah (James) Wilson, New Providence, Danita (John) Hamilton of Manheim, daughter-in-law, Ellen Miley, step daughters-in-law, Stephanie Ortega of Manheim and Bonnie Ortega of Lititz, brother Lloyd (Audrey) Frey of Lancaster and many loving grandchildren, step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren and step great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Paul Frey, Betty Fridinger, son, Terry Frey, his step sons, Paul Ortega and Charles Ortega and two step grandchildren Travis and Patrick Sarver. Leroy was born on February 29, 1928 in Manheim Township, to parents Sylvester and Florence (Kline) Frey.
He served in the Navy's Seabees from 1945-1948. He worked in construction after his return from the Navy up until his retirement. He enjoyed telling stories of all the buildings he helped supervise and build including the former St. Joseph Hospital and the nurse's home at Masonic Village. Leroy was a great husband and family man. Dolly was the love of his life and he enjoyed sharing their love story. His family and friends will always remember him as loving, caring and good-hearted.
A memorial gathering is scheduled for Saturday on February 29, 2020, 1pm at Masonic Village. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Leroy's life. The family would like to thank Masonic Village for the amazing love and care given during his 10 months stay.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Masonic Charities of Pennsylvania, Office of Gift Planning, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
