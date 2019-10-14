LeRoy Joseph "Lee" Whitman, Sr., age 81, formerly of Christiana, PA and Harbor Cove, North Port, FL, walked into eternal glory on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was the husband of the late Gabrella F. "Gay" Sharpe Whitman, who passed away on October 2, 2018. He was born in Modena, PA, son of the late LeRoy K. & Mary Cox Whitman. Lee trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior in 1982. He was a member of Manor Presbyterian Church of Cochranville, PA and First Presbyterian of North Port, FL. Lee loved men's Bible study and was often known as "the candy man" at church. He retired from Reynolds Aluminum, Downingtown, PA. He served in the Navy from 1955-1959. Lee was interested in politics, football, and dancing, especially the Jitterbug.
He is survived by two sons: LeRoy Joseph, husband of Heidi Whitman of Dallas, TX, Neal Wade Whitman of PA, 7 grandchildren: Evan, Caleb, Serena, Jasmine, Elijah, Andrew and David. He is also survived by a brother, Richard husband of Ruth Ann Whitman of Florida and a half-brother, Norman Semple. He was preceded in death by two siblings: Charles Whitman and Janie Phillips.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Saturday, October 19th at 2 p.m. with a viewing time from 1 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Mick Wolfe will be officiating. Interment will be in the Old Leacock Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made for Bibles through Gideons International, Lancaster Southeast Camp, P.O. Box 163, Strasburg, PA 17579 or online at www.gideons.org. shiveryfuneralhome.com