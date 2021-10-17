Leroy Hartranft, 94, of Bernville, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at his home.
He was born in West Cocalico Township to the late William E. and Annie M. (Sweigart) Hartranft and was the husband of Kathryn (Knauer) Hartranft with whom he would have celebrated 71 years of marriage on November 18th.
Leroy was a member of Myerstown Church of the Brethren. He was a hard worker and enjoyed splitting fire wood, farming, gardening, and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Leroy was proud to serve as a U.S. Army Veteran during WWII. He was a self-employed contractor for many years prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Leroy is survived by 10 children, 27 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 5 brothers, 3 sisters, 1 grandchild, and 2 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Midway Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Marty Moyer officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Vet 21 Salute Honor Guard and Red Rose Veteran Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leroy's memory may be made to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.