LeRoy Funk, 97, of Manor Township, passed into eternal glory at home on Thursday, February 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Jeanette (Barley) Funk, who passed away in 1991, and Edith (Charles) Funk, with whom he celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in September 2021.
Born in Washington Boro, he was the fourth of nine sons and one daughter to the late Roy and Mildred (Shultz) Funk. In addition to his wife Edith, he is survived by two of his brothers, Donald and Robert. He will be dearly missed by his four children: Cynthia (wife of Frederick M. Barley), Washington Boro, Timothy (husband of Kimberly A. Shive), Manheim, Thomas (husband of Bernadette Smaling), Washington Boro, and Daniel (husband of Janelle R. Hann), Washington Boro. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, Thomas Keener, Laura Jefferson, Elizabeth Leaman, Matthew Barley, Timothy Barley, Meredith Clark, Allison Hess, Abbey Dukes, Anne Lehman, Christopher Funk, Gabriela Henriquez, Taylor Funk, Eric Funk, Bradley Funk, Breanne Funk, and Amanda Corliss, along with 30 great-grandchildren, Hanna Eichelman, TJ and Jack Keener, Pierce and William Leaman, Josiah, Hudson, Ellianna, Zion, Lexington, Noelle, and Benjamin Hess, Valiant, Atlas, August, Knox, Isaac, and Brendan Barley, James, Caroline, Harry, and Elizabeth Grace Clark, Alexandria and Ava Henriquez, Everly and Griffin Dukes, Elijah and Silas Funk, and Beau and Hailey Funk, as well as numerous nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle LeRoy. He was predeceased by his first wife, Jeanette, six brothers: B. Milton, Amos, Edgar, Paul, James and Lester and one sister: Ruth. ?
After graduation from Penn Manor High School, he became an owner and stockholder of Funk Brothers Incorporated, where he raised turkeys, tomatoes, and other fresh produce. The United States Postal System hired LeRoy at age 18 to deliver mail to Washington Boro families. He served his neighborhood community for 40 years in a part-time and full-time capacity. Often, smiling children would run to meet ‘'Mr. Funk'' when they saw his green station wagon approaching their mailboxes in hope of receiving the candy treats he freely shared with them. He and Jeanette sold their homegrown farm to table produce and fresh turkeys at Columbia and Harrisburg markets, a tradition he passed on to his kids and grandkids. He loved farming and working the land, even into his mid-nineties. When physical limitations made it hard for him to walk, he still insisted on mowing his lawn, crawling on his knees to plant lettuce and onions for his granddaughter Breanne, and supervising the work of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the family greenhouses. He continued driving his trusty golf cart with Edith by his side, enjoying sunsets together, and scenes around the farm. LeRoy believed in the values of hard work and doing a job to the best of one's ability, and he imparted those values to his next generations.
LeRoy matched his desire for hard work with a generosity apparent to all family members and business associates who encountered him over the years. It was rare that he passed a day with his grandchildren or great-grandchildren without rewarding them with a snack or treat from his pocket or freezer. He had a great love for a good Washington Boro tomato sandwich, Turkey Hill strawberry ice cream, ? homegrown celery, and German Potato Salad. He also enjoyed playing croquet, watching Bald Eagles, and collecting Susquehannock Indian arrowheads. He and his brothers had a deep connection to the acres of land that they farmed in picturesque Manor Township, as well as an appreciation for the Susquehanna River that ran adjacent to his property.
Most importantly, LeRoy's deepest passion in life was an unwavering devotion to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a lifelong member of Central Manor Church of God and served on the Board of Directors at Central Manor Camp Meeting. He was a faithful supporter of missionaries his whole life, and after the death of his first wife he moved to Zambia for one and a half years in order to host missionaries visiting the city of Endola. Even into his final days, LeRoy and Edith continued to read through the entire Bible each year. His most valuable legacy has been his transfer of love for Christ to others. He is now absent from his earthly body, and present with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A special note of appreciation from our family to Hospice and Community Care for their compassionate and faithful support of our father during his last year of life.
The Memorial Service will be held at Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn St., Washington Boro on SUNDAY, MARCH 20, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. Visitation to meet and greet the family will be from 12:45 P.M. to 1:45 P.M. Private Interment will be in Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. Please kindly refrain from sending flowers, as your prayers, thoughtful comments and visits have been greatly appreciated. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com.
