Leroy F. Bender, 91, of Mount Joy, died on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born in Milton Grove, he was the son of the late John S. and Myrtle Frey Bender. Leroy was the loving husband of Lois L. Glatfelter Bender, and they observed 68 years of marriage this past April. He was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Mount Joy. Leroy graduated from the former Mount Joy High School, class of 1950. He worked Quality Assurance for the United States Government Defense Contract where he retired after 36 years of service. Leroy proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion, post 185. Leroy was an avid Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals fan, enjoyed hunting and traveling. He frequently traveled to Maine, where he would spend his summers.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Lois, is a son, Douglas L. Bender, of Mount Joy, a daughter, Deborah A. wife of Keith Barninger, of Elizabethtown, a grandson, Chad husband of Ally Barninger, and a step great granddaughter, Kaylinn. He was preceded in death by two brothers, John and George Bender.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Leroy's Funeral Service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552, on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 11:00. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Henry Eberle Cemetery, Mount Joy. Those desiring may send contributions in Leroy's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send the family online condolences, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com.
