Leroy E. "Roy" Gutshall, 89, of Elizabethtown, went into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at his residence. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Harry W. and Evaline (Kirkpatrick) Gutshall. Roy was the loving husband of 63 years to the late Gertrude K. (Kroll) Gutshall who passed away on August 18, 2019.
Roy was a graduate of Bainbridge High School class of 1949. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company as an agent. Roy was well liked and always willing to help others. A Free and Accepted Mason, he was a member of the Ashara–Casiphia Lodge #551, Mount Joy, and the Zembo Shrine, Harrisburg. He was also a member of the Susquehanna Beneficial Association, Moose International #596, Elizabethtown, and the American Legion Post 466, Marietta and Post 197, Bainbridge, and the Hillside Rod & Gun Club, Blossburg, PA.
Roy is survived by a sister, Doris Jane Fogie, wife of the late Donald E. of Bainbridge; a brother, Jack L. Gutshall, husband of JoAnn of Vestal, NY; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, James W. Gutshall, husband of Kathryn.
A funeral service honoring Roy's life will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 106 N 2nd St., Bainbridge, PA 17502 on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Bainbridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 106 N 2nd St, Bainbridge, PA 17502.