LeRoy E. "Red" Pembleton, age 92 of Holtwood, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at his home. He was the husband of Marilyn Zergiebel Pembleton for nearly 70 years. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Harry F. and Clara Svenson Pembleton. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Oakhurst, NJ for over 70 years. He worked as a manager for NCR Computers before retiring. Red honorably served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a life member of Oakhurst Independent Hose Company No. 1 and Oakhust EMS, Inc. In his free time, he loved fishing, golfing, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife are twin daughters, Wendy, wife of Jay Steen of Holtwood and Robin, wife of Tommy Walker of Jacksonville, FL, son Gregg, husband of Mary Pembleton of Maple Shade, NJ, 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren through marriage. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kristy Lynn Pembleton, and brothers, Harry and Robert Pembleton.
A viewing and visitation time will take place at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Saturday, August 12th from 3 to 4 p.m. with a service starting a 4 p.m. Chaplain Debbie Miley will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Red's honor to Ocean of Love, 1709 Route 37 E, Toms River, NJ 08753-8238. reynoldsandshivery.com