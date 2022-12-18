Leroy E. Martin, 90, of Lititz, and formerly of Ephrata, died peacefully on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born on July 4, 1932, in Stevens, he was the son of the late Elias and Lena Ravygun Martin. Leroy was the loving partner for over 22 years of Loraine S. Nixon.
Leroy was a 1950 graduate of Cocalico High School, and proudly served three years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Corps. He spent most of his life working in the industrial laundry business, in Pennsylvania and Texas. Leroy loved hunting, fishing, and golf, and was a member of Bent Creek Golf Club where he actively pursued his love of the golf game. His favorite Golden Retriever, Holly, was always by his side. Following retirement, he spent more than 10 years working at the Manheim Auto Auction which he found enjoyable.
Surviving in addition to his partner, Loraine Nixon, is a daughter, Stacie wife of Alan Ward of Boulder, CO, a granddaughter, Sasha of Milwaukee, WI, and a sister, Janet wife of Ronny Bingaman of Stevens. Preceding him in death are two sisters: Hazel and Mildred.
Memorial service for Leroy will be announced at a later date. Private interment will be in Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery, Ephrata. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
