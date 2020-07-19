Leroy E. "Lee" Thomas III, 63, of Strasburg, passed away on July 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lake Winola, PA, he was the son of the late Leroy E. Thomas, Jr. and Shirley (Warnero) Thomas. He was the loving and devoted husband of Jeanette Thomas, with whom he celebrated his 21st wedding anniversary in May.
Lee spent a combined 45 years as a Machinist/Tool & Die Maker at NTN-BCA and Nissin Foods. Family came first to Lee and he cherished every moment with them, especially his nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent many hours fishing, hunting and camping. Lee had many friends and enjoyed spending time with them. He had a knack for making people laugh and usually became the life of the party. Lee loved to share his knowledge and experience with people and would have given the shirt off his back to help.
He will be sorely missed by his wife, children: Erin Saucier (Cameron), Jenna Zahm (Adam), Adam Thomas, Jennifer Shuman (Manny Mazariegos) and Zachary Shuman (Lindsay) all of Lanc., grandchildren: Bode, Ethan, Lilee, Ashlyn, Emmie, and Manny, as well as his sister Donna Thomas (Andy Adams). He was preceded in passing by his parents and his brother, Tony Thomas.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 1-3PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Leroy's name be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
