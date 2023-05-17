Leroy Dale Blouch, 78, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Leroy Grant and Silvia (Yocum) Blouch. Dale was the husband of Barbara (Rettew) Blouch with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage this past April 25th.
Dale was a graduate of North Lebanon High School and later Elizabethtown College. He retired from Doors and Hardware in York, working as an architectural hardware consultant. Dale was a member of Trout Unlimited, Lyman Gap Hunt Club, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and the Slate Run Sportsmen where he formerly served as treasurer. Dale enjoyed fly fishing, tying flies, and hunting.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Barbara, are two sisters, Carolyn Fetter, wife of John of Annville and June Derne of Lafayette, CA.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard E. and Eugene Blouch, and a sister, Joy Hood.
A memorial service honoring Dale's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 4 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 3 PM to 4 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com