Leroy D. Sangrey, 93 of East Lampeter Township passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, May 20, 2022. Born in Lancaster on April 14, 1929, he was the son of the late Abraham and Elizabeth Mary Thatcher Sangrey. He was the husband of Gloria F. Kendig Sangrey who preceded him in death on May 19, 2020.
Leroy retired as a delivery and route salesman for Stroehmann's Bakery. In his earlier years, he worked for West Willow Farmer's Association, Holsum Bakery and Queen Dairies. He attended Otterbein UM Church in Lancaster. Leroy served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. He loved watching the Philadelphia Phillies, taking care of his yard and doing outside work and being with his grandkids.
Leroy will be missed by his daughters, Sherry L., wife of Joseph Reighard and Wendy S., wife of Richard Beznoska, both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Bradley, Phillip, Kenny and Brittney and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jay, husband of Sharon Sangrey of Millersville and his sister, Florence Gerlach of Columbia. Leroy was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Wagner and brothers, Richard J. and Melvin Sangrey.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Leroy's graveside funeral service on Thursday May 26, 2022 at 2 PM in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery with military honors.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Leroy's memory to Hospice and Community Care. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »