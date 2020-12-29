LeRoy D. Fals, 89, of Wrightsville, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Toledo, OH, he was the son of the late Perlee C. and Willie Jones Fals.
LeRoy retired from Conrail in 1993 after 40 years of service where he employed as train engineer. He was a longtime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Columbia and was a 42-year member of Lodge 286 F&AM, Wrightsville where he received his Master Mason, in May 1978 and served as past Lodge Chaplain. LeRoy enjoyed spending time on the Susquehanna River boating and spending time on the sandbar.
He is survived by his son, Tim, husband of Carol Fals; three grandchildren, Lindsay Kline; Courtney Fals; Kristy, wife of Jordan Hood; two great-grandchildren, Brea Hood, Brantleigh Fals and a sister, Eula Higgenbothem.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private service will be held in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens with the Rev. J. Patrick Peters, officiating, at the convenience of the family. If desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Attn; Activities Dept., 745 Chickies Hill Road, Columbia, PA 17512.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
