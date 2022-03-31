LeRoy E. Copenhaver, 90 of Lebanon, passed away peacefully at the VA Hospital in Lebanon on March 25, 2022. He was born in Lebanon on June 11, 1931 to LeRoy J. and Muriel (Gates) Copenhaver.
LeRoy is survived by his wife of 71 years, Janice H (Reich) Copenhaver. He is also survived by four children: Scott A. Copenhaver, Sr. and wife Debra M (Kemmerling) of Hummelstown; Elizabeth A. Goodhart and her husband Ronald of New Bloomfield; John E. Copenhaver and his wife Lynlee (Reed) of Lebanon; and Paul J. Copenhaver and his wife Barbara (Freed) of Lebanon.
He is also survived by 7 Grandchildren: Scott A. Copenhaver, Jr. and partner Catherine Chen of Elmhurst, New York; Emily (Copenhaver) Sechrist, husband Joshua, and great-granddaughter Adeline Sechrist of Tigard, Oregon; Michael and Alexandra Goodhart and fianc Kyle Goodyear of New Bloomfield; Morgan and Stephen Copenhaver of Lebanon; and Taran Copenhaver and girlfriend Izabel Blazzard of St. George, Utah.
LeRoy served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1952 to 1954 as a high-speed radio operator achieving a rank of Staff Sergeant. He graduated from Lebanon High School in the class of 1949 and from Lebanon Valley College in 1959.
He was an excellent trumpet player and a proud member of the Lebanon High School Band. He also played with the Palmyra Legion Band, the Tall Cedars Band, the Keystone Band and the Buddy Karl Orchestra.
LeRoy was a member of many Masonic organizations for over 50 years in Lebanon. He was a member of the Lebanon Council #27 Royal and Select Master Masons, Weidle Royal Arch Chapter #197, Hermit Commandry #24, Knights Templar Lebanon, PA, Tall Cedars of Lebanon where he played in the band for many years, and the Order of the Eastern Star Lebanon Chapter #115. He was the oldest living Past Master of Mount Olivet Lodge #704 Free and Accepted Masons of Lebanon #2 having served in 1966.
LeRoy was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
He retired from The Lititz Mutual Insurance Company as an Underwriting Supervisor for 25 years. He previously was employed at the Lebanon Mutual Insurance company.
Better known as "Cuppy", LeRoy and his wife were active in the Volksmarch community participating in walks throughout the Eastern Seaboard.
A memorial service will be held at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman St., Lebanon, PA 17046, Saturday, April 9th at 11:00AM preceded by a visitation at 9:30AM at the church.
Interment will be at the Indiantown Gap Military Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or the Wounded Warrior Project.