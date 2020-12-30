Leroy Charles Sensenig, 86, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on December 27, 2020 from complications of COVID. Born on December 9, 1934 in Coatesville, PA, he was the son of the late Willard Neeham and Kathryn (Hertzler) Sensenig and was the husband of Marian E. Harnish.
He was a member of Wesley Church in Quarryville.
Leroy is survived by his wife; Marian, two children; Kathryn married to Greg Light, MA, and Ray Sensenig, TX, grandchildren; Crystal Sensenig, and Carmella Sensenig, great-grandson; Hunter Sensenig, brothers; William Wayne, married to Sue Hudler, and Allen Lester, and sister; Lillian, married to George Welsh. He was preceded in death by two brothers; Carl and Paul.
Services will be private.
