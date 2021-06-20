LeRoy C. Graham

LeRoy C. Graham, 67, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late LeRoy and Julia (Huyard) Graham. LeRoy was the companion of Candice Dilda of Willow Street.

LeRoy proudly served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Lancaster County CB Club.

Surviving in addition to his companion, Candice, is a daughter, Amber Williams, companion of Stanton Scott of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Nicholas Nunemaker and Mya Scott; and three sisters, Judy Appel, Tracey Graham, and Kathy Turner.

He was preceded in death by a brother.

Services will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com

