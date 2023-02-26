LeRoy C. Brubaker

Roy Brubaker, age 82, of Newark, DE passed away surrounded by his family on February 16, 2023.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday March 1st from 6PM to 8PM at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Funeral services will be held Thursday morning at 11 AM at the Mealey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
