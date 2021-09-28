Leroy B. Zook, age 76, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of Ruth Beiler Zook with whom he celebrated 51 years of marriage in October. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Jacob and Mary Blank Zook.
In his free time, Leroy loved fishing, woodworking, spending time with his grandchildren and building things with them.
Surviving besides his wife are 5 children: Vernon Zook of Ephrata, Daryl, husband of Tiffany Zook of St. Augustine, FL, Darlene, wife of Michael Beiler of Ronks, Veryl, husband of Lisa Zook of Etters, PA, and Kyle, husband of Stephanie Zook of Stevens, PA, 10 grandchildren, and 4 brothers: John, husband of Mary Zook of Montgomery, PA, Christ, husband of Lydia Zook of Strasburg, Jacob, husband of Sadie Zook of Gordonville, Samuel, husband of Rachel Zook of Paradise. He was preceded in death by a sister, Susie Zook.
Funeral services will take place from Bethel Christian Fellowship, 145 Boot Jack Road, Narvon, on Wednesday, September 29th at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. There will be no viewing. The family will greet guests after the service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
