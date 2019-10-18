Leroy A. "Skip" Mull, Jr.

Leroy "Skip" A. Mull, Jr., 88, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Luther Acres.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Leroy A. and Mae Mull and was the husband of the late Miriam "Mim" M. (Herr) Mull who passed away in 2017.
He was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rothsville.
Skip was a mason for the former Grant Smith & Sons, later known as Lancaster Masonry, for 63 years before retiring. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving as a Sergeant during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifetime member of the Lititz Post #56, American Legion, a member of Manheim Lodge #587 F.&A.M., Brunnerville Fire Co. and Twin Pines Hunting Club. He also served on the Warwick Zoning Broad. He enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling.
Skip is survived by a son, Donald E., husband of Karen Mull of Lititz; a daughter, Linda A., wife of Robert Nafe of Ephrata; two granddaughters, Amanda Nafe, fiancé of Dustin Geiss and Nicole Nafe; a sister-in-law, Erma, wife of Walton Zimmerman; two brothers-in-law, Melvin Herr of Lititz, Robert Herr of Ephrata and two nieces.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Sylvestor "John" Mull and a sister, Erla Flowers.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 5 to 7 PM at the Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 36 Church Street, Rothsville. An additional viewing will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 9 to 10 AM at the church followed by funeral service at 10:00 AM with Pastor Bonnie Oplinger officiating. Interment will take place in the Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Red Rose and 21 Vet Salute Honor Guards.
If desired, memorial contributions in Skip's memory may be made to Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 36 Church Street, Rothsville, PA, 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com