Leroy A. Denlinger

Leroy (Pete) A. Denlinger, 91, of Lancaster, passed away on April 24, 2020 at Luther Acres. He was the loving husband of Nancy (Hertzler) Denlinger, with whom he would have celebrated 68 years of marriage on April 25th.
Born in Witmer, PA, he was the son of the late Landis and Celia (Arment) Denlinger.
He was employed for 40 years with Pennfield Corporation where he was a feed mill operator.
Family was important to him and in his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and working in his yard, woodworking, hunting, cheering on his New York Yankees and attending the sporting events of his grandchildren.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, East Petersburg, also a lifelong member of the Rohrerstown Fire Company and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his three sons; Barry Denlinger (husband of Rachel), Edward Denlinger (husband of Linda) and Bruce Denlinger (husband of Deb); eight grandchildren, Mitchell, Ryan, Amy Keefer, Craig, Todd, LeAnn, Brooke and Kayla; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Per the unfortunate circumstances of Covid-19, funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Columbia, PA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad Street, East Petersburg 17520 in Leroy's (Pete) honor. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
