Leota (Lee) Lefever Gandy, 92, died Oct. 8, 2019 at Manor Care of Lancaster. Leota was born on May 16, 1927 in Lancaster, to John Buckwalter Lefever and Catherine (Katy) Dosch Brackbill Lefever.
Lee raised her family in Strasburg with first husband Richard Biechler, later returning to Lancaster, becoming a landlord along with second husband Theodore Gandy.
Leota's children Michael, Thomas and Donald survive her. Leota is also survived by two grandchildren and many in her beloved Lefever family.
Lee found great joy in flower and vegetable gardening as a young mother, and later settled into city life in Lancaster, enjoying frequent visits to Market and observing the bustle at her corner of Lime and James Street. Along the way Lee perfected skills as a seamstress, creating and mending almost anything.
Leota was preceded in death by her parents, sister Elizabeth (Betty) Sauder, and brother John B. Lefever.
