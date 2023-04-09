Leora M. "Toots" Hess, 83, of Manor Township, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at home. She was born in Manor Township, daughter of the late Willis C. and Ruth E. Fisher Hess. She was a production worker for Armstrong World Industries for many years before her retirement. She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ and enjoyed traveling, taking trips to the mountains for the fall foliage and the beauty of nature.
She is survived by two brothers: John D. (Joyce) Hess, Newport and Kenneth F. Hess, Manor Township. Several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Gerald F. Hess, Willis C. Hess, Jr. and Donald E. Hess.
The Funeral Service will be held at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Maria Yocum-Carlson, officiating. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »