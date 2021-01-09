Leora G. Weaver, 84, of Manheim, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at UPMC, Lititz. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John and Arlene Graham Groff. A homemaker, Leora was the loving wife of Mervin L. Weaver and they would have observed their 66th wedding anniversary in March of this year.
Leora was an active and faithful member of Hernley Mennonite Church, Manheim; and was a member of the Sewing Circle and served on the kitchen committee. She also volunteered as a cook for Meals on Wheels for the Manheim area. Leora's interests included: flower gardening, especially growing dahlias, taking care of foster babies, making comfort blankets for the Mennonite Central Committee, and loved baking over 1,700 wedding cakes throughout her life for friends and family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Mervin, are two sons: Donald E. husband of Lucy Weaver of Manheim, J. Marlin husband of Lisa Weaver of East Prospect, two daughters: Lorraine wife of Wilmer Martin of Monroeton, Dawn wife of Arnold Baer of LaGrange, KY, nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and a sister, Madeline Sollenberger of Lititz.
Services for Leora will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
