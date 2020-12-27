Leonore L. Fitterling, 97, formerly of Adamstown, entered into rest at Garden Spot Village on December 25, 2020.
Leonore was born and raised in Shillington, daughter of the late Irwin and Corrine (Lesher) Kegerise.
She was the wife of the late Richard S. Fitterling for 68 years prior to his death in 2014.
Leonore was the first female manager at Bollman Hat Company, where she retired after 25+ years of service. A member of Peace U.C.C, Leonore was an active member of Bakers Bunch, Elderberries, Church Council, and the Peace Campers for many years. She was also a former member of the Adamstown Woman's Club and Friends of the Adamstown Library, where she was known as "the angel lady." She was a talented seamstress and loved musicals, riding bicycle, and playing cards.
She was cherished by her family as Mom, Nana, and Great-Nana Tootie. Surviving are her son, Chris, husband of Linda Fitterling of Mount Joy; son-in-law, Gary Schlegel of Cornwall; grandson, Steven, husband of Meghan Schlegel of Palmyra; granddaughter, Jessica, wife of Kevin Klinkner of Mount Joy; and great-grandchildren, Aidan, Riley, Callie, Amelia, and Ryan.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Cleon Kegerise and daughter Kathy Schlegel.
Services will be private. Her final resting place is Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
Memorial contributions in Leonore's memory may be sent to the Friends of the Adamstown Area Library, P.O. Box 356, Adamstown, PA 19501 or the Garden Spot Village Benevolence Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. www.goodfuneral.com
