Leonarda Ann Dang

Leonarda Ann "Lennie" Dang, 64, of Lancaster, PA passed away on June 7, 2022 at LGH. She was born on December 24, 1957 to the late James and Annabelle Goldbach. She retired from Turkey Hill Markets.
Leonarda had a passion for being with her family and friends. She loved hosting family reunions and family dinners and bringing everybody together. Her hobbies included crafts, cooking, helping others. She was a longtime member of James Street Mennonite Church.
Leonarda is survived by husband of 40 years, John Dang, daughter, Crystal Bell of Franklin, PA, son, Johnathan Dang of Lancaster, daughter, Mailinh Dang of Franklin, PA. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Tiffanie, Tyria, Howard, Taivan, Abigail, Anthony, Makayla and great-grandson, Emmitt. She was preceded in death by sisters, Linda and Paula and brothers, James, Robert and Barry.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Interment will follow in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the funeral home on Tuesday. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »