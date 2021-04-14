Leonard Z. Martin, Jr., 52, of McGregor, Iowa died February 16, 2021 at his home. Born in New Holland, he was the son of Joyce (Good) Martin and the late Leonard Z. Martin, Sr. He graduated from Pequea Valley High School in 1986 and attended technical school to be an ASE certified mechanic.
Leonard was previously married to Ember (Trautsch) Martin, with whom two children were born, Brandon and Shelby. He was a volunteer fireman in Pennsylvania and Iowa since 1984. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching, hiking and photography.
Surviving Leonard are his children, Brandon Martin and Shelby Martin, both of McGregor, Iowa; girlfriend, Sheri King of McGregor, Iowa; mother, Joyce Martin of New Holland; sisters, Jackie Bills, Connie Marshall both of Ephrata and Lori Hoover of Brownstown; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Z. Martin, Sr., and brother, Randall Martin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lennie's name may be made to The American Cancer Society.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 4:00 PM at Hershey Mennonite Church, 401 Hershey Church Rd., Kinzers, PA. Friends may call 2-4 PM on Saturday at the church. Furman's – Leola