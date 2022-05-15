Leonard Vernon Kenderdine, Jr., of Lancaster passed away on Monday evening, May 2, 2022, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania. He celebrated 83 years of life in January.
Lenny was born in Lancaster on January 13, 1939, the oldest of the three sons of Leonard V. Kenderdine, Sr., and Myrtle Addah Bare Kenderdine. He had two brothers-Jere Bare, who died in 2020, also of a blood cancer, and James Raymond, husband of Linda Flory Weaver Kenderdine of Manheim. He is survived by sisters Linda Lou Freisher and Kathryn Lee Peris of Lancaster, as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Lenny was blessed with a keen intellect and inquisitive mind. He was a true "Renaissance man"-a master electrician, mechanic, mathematician, and general tinkerer. He could fix just about anything and always had projects from family members in the wings awaiting repair. Following his high school graduation in 1956 from Manheim Township, he worked as a groundskeeper at Meadia Heights Golf Club in Lancaster. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1962, where he served honorably as an SP-4 artillery surveyor.
His postmilitary career was spent as a traveling construction foreman for Pennsylvania Power and Light Company until his retirement in 1995. He was happily retired for as many years as he was employed. Decency, honesty, and a positive work ethic, as well as an enduring love of family, were his priorities. He spent time with family spelunking, motorcycle hill climbing, and attending Bare family picnics, annual Bethany Beach vacations, and Canada or cabin trips. He was always willing to help with any family projects and was a mentor to those who had a desire to learn.
Lenny taught us perseverance. After his retirement he didn't start his day until the afternoon, but he was eager to work into the wee hours of the morning to accomplish the job at hand. He never gave up and wouldn't allow us to do so either. Even during his 22-month illness with myelodysplastic syndrome, he valiantly hoped for a cure of the cancer that ultimately claimed his life. We honor him and his life contributions. We appreciate his quirky ways. We will miss his presence with us here and look forward to a reunion in the next life.
A family graveside service will be held at the veterans' section of Conestoga Memorial Park, where he will be interred. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care or ABBCI. We appreciate the devotion of those individuals who cared for him. In lieu of flowers, why not take a walk around the block picking up recyclable items or eat a BIG SALAD in his honor? To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com