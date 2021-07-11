Leonard Maurice Bumm died February 4, 2021, with family by his side, at the age of 94. Leonard was born May 31, 1926, in Philadelphia, PA to his parents, Edwin and Matilda (Weiss) Bumm.
Leonard served in the infantry in WWII in Europe. He attended Penn State under the GI bill and graduated with a degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1952. He was hired by New Holland Machine Co. in 1955 where he worked until his retirement in 1985.
Leonard had many hobbies including philately, rock hounding, and gardening. He met the love of his life, Dorothy Stauffer, and they were married June 18, 1955, in Brownback's United Church of Christ, Spring City, PA.
He is preceded in death by Edwin Bumm (Father), Matilda Bumm (Mother).
Leonard leaves many loving memories to be cherished by his family, Lloyd Bumm - son, of Norman, OK, Dorothy Bumm - spouse, of Norman, as well as many other loving relatives and a host of friends. Leonard will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
The memorial service will be held 11:00 AM July 17, 2021 at St. Stephen's Reformed Church, 249 W. Main St., New Holland, PA.
Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt Funeral Service. Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online, www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
