Leonard M. Spock, 88, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 4th. Born and raised in Sandy Run, Pennsylvania, Leonard was a graduate of Foster Township High School class of 1948. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas. After his honorable discharge he relocated to New Jersey where he lived in both Bergen and Somerset counties before moving to Lancaster 42 years ago.
Leonard attended Farleigh Dickinson University and spent his entire career working for RCA where he worked in the forefront of computer technology. He retired in 1996 with over 40 years of service. Leonard was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and was an active communicant of St. John Neumann R.C. Church in Lancaster, PA.
Leonard enjoyed playing softball, was an avid bowler and belonged to several leagues in Lancaster. He loved playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, cooking, traveling with his family and was an engaging storyteller.
He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Michael Spock and Mary Spock (nee Hollick) and loving wife, Helen Spock (nee Minkel); two brothers, Orion and Robert and two sisters, Marie Dudeck and Helen Mahon. Surviving are his devoted son Dennis and wife Terrie of Lititz, Pennsylvania, his loving daughters, Susan and husband David Gorky of Flemington, NJ, Deborah and husband David Bennett of Stockton, NJ, and Donna Spock of York, PA. He is also survived by his dear sister, Jean Smith of Freeland, PA; six cherished grandchildren, Laura, Pamela, Christopher, Leah, Meredith and Marshall; three adored great-grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, and Harper and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Branchburg Funeral Home, 910 Route 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 8:30 AM followed by a 9:30 AM funeral liturgy at St. John's the Evangelist R.C. Church in Lambertville, NJ 08530. Burial will follow at St. Magdalen's Cemetery in Flemington, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38102, www.stjude.org.