Leonard "Lennie" Wert, 65, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital with his family by his side. He was the son of Marilyn (Miller) Kline of Mount Joy, and the late Robert P. Wert. Lennie and his beloved wife Penny would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary this July.
Lennie was a graduate of Twin Valley High School. He owned and operated his own business as a siding subcontractor, and later went on to work in window fabrication. Lennie was active in the Northern Lancaster County Fish and Game Protective Association where he held several offices including President of the NLC Beagle Club. Lennie enjoyed talking to people, and was never at a loss for words. He had an unshakable faith. Lennie was an avid hunter, and also enjoyed fishing, crabbing, reading, watching ice hockey, and playing guitar. Most of all, he cherished the time he spent with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Penny, and mother, Marilyn are his two children, Melanie Aiken, wife of Erick of Mount Joy, and Robert "Zac" Wert, fiancé of Kendra Waltower of Everett. Also surviving are his 6 granddaughters and 2 grandsons.
A memorial service honoring Lennie's life will be held at the Northern Lancaster County Fish & Game Protective Association, 180 Forest Rd., Denver, PA 17517 on Friday, May 28th at 3 PM. Family and friends will be received before the service from 2 PM to 3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sarcoma Foundation of America; www.curesarcoma.org, or Northern Plains Reservation Aid; www.nativepartnership.com. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.