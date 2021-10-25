Leonard L. Martin, 76, of Denver, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rosene (Weaver) Martin.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Leon G. and Bertha A. (Esbenshade) Martin.
Leonard was a butcher, working at New Holland Meat Market, Dutch-Way Farm Market, and lastly Shady Maple Farm Market.
He was a member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community.
An avid hunter and fisherman, he also enjoyed time spent with his family and caring for his property.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Sherry married to Kevin Sensenig, Denver, Randy married to Bonnie (Sensenig) Martin, Denver, Steve married to Carol (Kreisher) Martin, Denver, Jeff married to Crystal (Sprout) Martin, Denver, Rosie married to Duane Martin, New Holland, 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Marlin married to Linda (Zeiset) Martin, Terre Hill and Roy married to Nancy (Zeiset) Martin, Narvon.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Martin.
His funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Rd., East Earl with Brian Martin, C. Kenneth Martin, and Leon Hurst officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the church on Thursday from 6 – 8 p.m. and Friday from 1 – 2 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
