Leonard H. "Jay" Johnson, age 91, passed away at his residence in Clermont, FL on January 8, 2022 at 6:30 AM. He was the son of the late Leonard Johnson, Sr. and Hazel (Dunham) Johnson and husband of Marjorie (Herr) Johnson.
Born in Port Jefferson, Long Island, NY he moved with his family to Landisville, PA in 1940. Leonard graduated from the Morris German School of Photography in N.Y. City, and went to work in photographic service at Cape Canaveral, FL Missile Test and Space Center for 10 years. Following this, Leonard owned several photographic businesses. Leonard was Scoutmaster of Troop 377 in Melbourne, FL. His Troop received the Wm. T. Hornaday Award for Conservation by the New York Zoological Society. Leonard's many memberships include Mount Joy Jaycees, Mount Joy Lions, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Korean War Veterans, National Assoc. of Atomic Veterans, Air Force Gunners Assoc., Fl. Chapter of SAR, and Florida Professional Photographers. Leonard was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clermont, FL.
Leonard is survived by his beloved wife Marjorie, sons Scott Johnson of Whitwell, TN., Jay Johnson of Deland, FL., step-children Michelle Edwards of Clermont, FL., Dr. Thomas Saylor of St. Paul, MN., grand-daughters Sarah Edwards of Austin, TX., Natascha Saylor of Portland, OR, and great-grandchild Max Saylor of St. Paul, MN. He is pre-deceased by brothers SMSgt Robert Johnson, USAF Ret., and Dr. Warren Johnson. He is survived by brother Ronald Johnson of Sarasota, FL.
Interment will be held on August 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials in Leonard's name to Hospice Foundation of America, hospicefoundation.org in lieu of flowers.