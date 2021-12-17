Leonard H. Weinhold, 82, of Denver, passed away on December 15, 2021 at Fairmount Homes after a short stay. Born in Bernville, he was the son of the late Paul H. and Armeda (Hess) Weinhold. He was the loving husband of Fern L. (Glass) Weinhold, with whom he married on September 1, 1962 and shared fifty nine loving years of marriage.
Leonard was employed as a truck mechanic for thirty years until his retirement at Terre Hill Concrete. He was a member of Pine Grove Church, where he attended for forty-five years. He was a charter member of the Fivepointville Ambulance and a former firefighter for Fivepointville Fire Company.
In addition to his loving wife, Leonard is survived his children; Cindy K. widow of Mark D. Lorah of Reinholds, Randy T. husband of Susan (Davis) Weinhold of Adamstown, Tracy L. wife of Ray Gehman of Adamstown, Holly J. wife of Victor Cook of Sinnemhoning, PA and Wendy L. wife of Arlin Rissler of California, MO, fourteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings; Richard Weinhold, Douglas Weinhold and Barbara McHale.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a sister; Pauline Good, a brother; Leon Weinhold and infant siblings; Michael Weinhold and Linda Weinhold.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Road, Bowmansville, PA 17507, with Pastor Jonathan Yoder officiating. There will be a viewing time held for one hour prior to the time of service. An interment will be held immediately following the service in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leonard’s memory to Fivepointville Ambulance, 1094 Dry Tavern Road, Denver, PA 17517 or to Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Road, Bowmansville, PA 17507.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.