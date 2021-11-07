Leonard G. “Len” Kreider, 68, of Elizabethtown, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Wilbur W. and Ruth Mae (Wenger) Kreider. Len was the husband of Marilyn (Ressler) Kreider with whom he celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Len was a truck driver for EE Shenk Sons, Inc. in Elizabethtown. He served as a chaplain for TFC Global, formerly Transport For Christ, and previously worked for Zeager Brothers Trucking. Len attended Mt. Pleasant Brethren in Christ Church. He was a handyman who was always helping others.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Marilyn, is a sister, Barbara Kreider of Ephrata. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jay Lamar Kreider and a sister, Donna Lou Martin.
A memorial service honoring Len’s life will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Elizabethtown Mennonite Church, 300 South Spruce Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 10 AM. Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 6 PM to 8 PM and again on Saturday at the church before the service from 9 AM to 10 AM. Interment will follow in the afternoon. The service will be available live at https://youtu.be/DsrHzPNEn8I.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant Brethren in Christ Church, 1756 Mount Pleasant Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552 or TFC Global, 1525 River Rd., Marietta, PA 17547. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com