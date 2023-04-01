Leonard G. Burkholder, 66, of Bowmansville, passed away on Monday, March 27. He is survived by his parents, Walter and Martha (Good) Burkholder; his wife of 42 years, Anna Mary (Huber) Burkholder; 4 children: Nathan, Stephen, Timothy married to Celia (Miller), and Dawn married to Nathaniel Toews; older brother Barry married to Elaine (Zimmerman); younger sisters: Mary Ann married to Kenneth Burkholder, Judy married to Richard Burkholder, Susan married to Allen Burkholder, Jane married to Melvin Zimmerman; and younger brothers: Glenn married to Rosene (Burkholder) and Clinton married to Grace (Weaver).
Leonard's mission in life was to make Christ known, encourage faithfulness to God, His word, and the Church and encourage each person to live in obedience to Christ and experience the joy of the Lord.
A celebration of Leonard's life will be held on Thursday, April 6th at 10:00 AM at Ephrata Business Center, 400 W. Main St., Ephrata. Visitation with the family will be held at the Ephrata Business Center on Wednesday from 1:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, Bowmasnville, PA.
