Leonard Eugene Hilton, 72, of Stevens, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Lebanon VA Medical Center.
He was born in Reading to the late Robert Winfield and Sarah Helen (Boldt) Hilton and was the husband of Sharon L. (Sweigart) Hilton with whom he shared 49 years of marriage.
Leonard was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War. He was a retired cabinet maker.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Denver, life member of Stevens Fire Company and member of Adamstown and Denver Fire Companies, life member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1008, and life member of VFW and a member of the American Legions. He loved working with wood, camping, fighting fires, and was involved with Boy Scouts where he served as Assistant and Scout Master.
In addition to his wife, Leonard is survived by son, Robert C Hilton, husband of Jody; son-in-law, Keith Schlegel; 8 grandchildren, Ally, Emily, Nathan, and Hailey Schlegel, Alexander, Jaydon, Jeweleona, and Dakota Hilton; 4 siblings, Robert Hilton, Joy Texter, Susan Devert, and James Hilton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Tanya Schlegel in 2010; and twin brother, John Hilton in 2018.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. An additional viewing will be held on Monday, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 420 Main Street, Denver, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Michael Roney officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
Memorial contributions in Leonard's memory may be made to Stevens Fire Company.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
Browse »