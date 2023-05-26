Leonard E. Brenneman, 97, of Landis Homes, formerly of Leola, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2023. Born in Blue Ball, he was the son of the late Ivo and Elsie Webber Brenneman.
Leonard worked as a truck driver for Usner Trucking, Blue Ball. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII on the USS LST713 where he received a Pacific Theatre Ribbon (2 stars), an American Theatre Ribbon, and a Victory Medal. A member of Zion Lutheran Church, Leola, he enjoyed puzzles and going with his wife to their cabin in the mountains in Milroy, PA.
Leonard is survived by: a daughter, Gayle married to W. Joseph Weidner, Leola; grandson, David Weidner, East Petersburg; brother, Lamar married to Sandy Brenneman, IN; sister, Leona married to the late Harold Rineer, Lancaster; brother-in-law, Donald Dertzler, Lancaster. He was preceded in death by: his wife, Margaret "Peg" Weatherholtz Brenneman who died in 2009; sisters, Lois Dertzler, Lorraine White.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 2:00 PM at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola. Visitation: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM. Final Resting Place: Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, Leola. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Quarry Road, Leola, PA 17540. Furman's-Leola
