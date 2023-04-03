Leonard D. Kallman, passed away on April1, 2023 at his residence in Lititz. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Jacob and Lillie (Pressman) Kallman. He was united in marriage on June 6, 1954 to Helene Kahn and they spent 69 wonderful years together.
In addition to his wife, Helene, Leonard is survived by his children: Gary R. Kallman (husband of Lisa) of Lancaster, PA., Marc B. Kallman (husband of Susan) of Penn Valley, PA. and Andrew G. Kallman (husband of Ilene) of San Francisco, CA.; two grandchildren: Caroline Joffe (wife of Keith) and Holly Kaftal (wife of Max); two great-grandchildren: Harry and Lucy. He is also survived by his older sister: Judy Sobel (wife of Sidney) of Hallandale, FL.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 AM, Tuesday April 4, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Interment to follow at Beth El Cemetery, Lititz.
Memorial contributions may be made in Leonard's name to Temple Beth El, Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, American Cancer Society, Wounded Warrior Project, and Tunnel to Towers.
